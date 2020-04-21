Uber Eats returning with new features for New Zealand

Tuesday, 21 April, 2020 - 13:44

When we announced the Uber Eats app would be pausing in New Zealand last month we promised it would only be temporary.

We also committed to extending our support for restaurants and delivery partners on our return to help them continue to navigate this unprecedented global challenge.

In the next week we will be doing both.

On Tuesday, April 28, the Uber Eats app will power back in time for lunch-time trade and when the app turns on it will have new features to support restaurants and the hardworking Kiwis that form the backbone of this industry.

When we switch the Uber Eats app back on, there will be two new features - contactless delivery will become the default setting and we will introduce restaurant tipping. These additions are designed to help ensure the safety of everyone using the Uber Eats platform - both delivery partners and eaters - and give New Zealanders an option to show their appreciation for restaurants in each of the six cities where the app will again be available.

The first new feature is a default to contactless delivery.

Safety is a core value for Uber Eats. It is of paramount importance for restaurants, delivery partners and the community of eaters. This new feature removes the need for human to human contact during a delivery to your home (or office if you are an essential worker). It’s a small way we are helping to provide assurance for the delivery partners who are providing an integral service and for those families and individuals in self isolation relying on delivered meals.

The second new in-app addition is the introduction of restaurant tipping.

We know that the reduced alert level by no means represents business as usual for the restaurant community. All restaurants across the country will be operating at reduced trading levels, but for the more than 2000 small and family run businesses available on the Uber Eats platform there will be an additional way for eaters to show their support for these small businesses - by providing a restaurant tipping option. We’ve seen this feature well utilised by trans-Tasman neighbours Australia with restaurants attracting more than $500,000 in tips during the first week of roll out.

These two new features represent a new way to help restaurant owners chart this difficult road and build on our commitment to supporting restaurants in New Zealand. Earlier this month we announced a restaurant relief package across New Zealand which included the suspension of activation fees to help new restaurants join the platform, no fees on pickup orders until June 30, daily payments, access to up to half a million dollars in promotional funding in-app, and greater flexibility on how restaurants price their menus.

We will continue to extend our support for communities and partners impacted by this global pandemic, but for now we share your excitement as we prepare to reconnect New Zealanders to the restaurants they’ve missed during the last month.