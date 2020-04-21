Support local gets a boost from kind Kiwis - Fanclub

Tuesday, 21 April, 2020 - 14:10

The COVID19 crisis has had a devastating impact on local business, and kiwi’s don’t have to take that lying down.

Fanclub is taking #supportlocal to the next level, recruiting kind kiwi’s to help our local businesses bounce back in the wake of COVID19.

It’s a pretty simple concept. Kiwi’s sign up for free using their email address, and then local businesses are given the opportunity to advertise to them via promotional emails. For free.

Fanclub was designed by Hannah Johnston as a way for sports clubs and schools to leverage the attention of their community to raise money. "The idea was to reduce dependence on gaming trusts and guilt trips as core funding methods, by giving supporters a way to ‘donate their attention’ to a good cause and generate revenue through advertising and premium memberships - With everything that’s going on, we’re shifting focus in the short term to help make sure our incredible local businesses bounce back as quickly as they can - in the aftermath of the COVID19 crisis, our small business community really needs our support."

‘Our attention is brought and sold every day - the average person sees over 5,000 marketing messages in 24 hours - and right now, all the benefit of that attention goes to big social media players and other media owners. This is a way to take a bit of the control back, and give kiwi’s a choice about who gets the benefit of their attention.’

You can create a free profile for your business or donate your attention at www.fanclub.co.nz.