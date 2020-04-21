Jet Park Hotels still fully operational

Tuesday, 21 April, 2020 - 16:15

Given the uncertainty and inevitable challenges we are all facing across New Zealand with the outbreak of COVID-19, we want to reassure you that our admin teams are still fully operational to offer you support, albeit with employees working remotely in line with government guidance. We are treating the current situation seriously and are taking all the necessary steps to keep our employees safe, as well as to ensure continuity of service to you.

Whatever your situation, we are here to help. Most importantly, stay safe and we will continue to monitor the situation closely and inform you of any updates.