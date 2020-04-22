FENZ should retract Convention Centre report due to inaccuracies - MPM Waterproofing

Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 - 10:30

Immediately following the International Convention Centre fire in October 2019 a number of inaccurate statements were made and reported in the press in relation to the cause of the fire and those people responsible for it. The assertions made at that time have proved to be completely untrue and MPM Waterproofing’s concerns over those assertions have proved to be well founded.

MPM Waterproofing has now been provided with a copy of the official report of Fire and Emergency New Zealand in relation to the cause of the Convention Centre fire. FENZ investigators say they "believed" the cause of the fire to be "an inadvertent ignition of the cardboard centre of a roll of waterproofing membrane".

MPM Waterproofing have reviewed the report and believe it contains a considerable number of factual inaccuracies. As with the initial suggestions as to the cause of the fire already referred to, MPM Waterproofing has voiced its concern to FENZ about the content of the report and the accuracy of the conclusions made in it. MPM Waterproofing takes the view that it would be appropriate for FENZ to retract the report while further consideration is given to MPM Waterproofing’s concerns and the matter is the subject of further investigation.

While it has reached the views outlined in this release it acknowledges that in the limited time available it has not had an opportunity to provide a more detailed explanation of the causes for its concern and so it does not wish to make further comment at this point in time. In conjunction with its legal advisor it is continuing to analyse the report and to prepare to outline more fully the reasons for its concerns.

MPM Waterproofing is one of the longest standing waterproofing and torch-on membrane businesses in New Zealand. A number of its management and senior staff have an excess of 20 years of experience in torch-on membrane operations involving literally tens of thousands of individual contracts. The company’s record for safety in all respects including fire related issues is second to none in the country. Ends