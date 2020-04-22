Chorus to resume fibre installations and build under Covid-19 Alert Level 3

Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 - 11:18

Chorus has announced it will resume work on non-essential fibre installs and UFB build projects nationwide - with strict adherence to safe working practices - once the country moves into Alert Level 3 from 11:59pm next Monday.

Andrew Carroll, Chorus’ General Manager for Network and Customer Operations, says the company has shared its plans with the Government, and its service company partners, and is confident that it can resume work safely.

"During Alert Level 4 we continued to safely offer essential fibre installs at a rate of about 500 per week. However even this saw more than half of our 4,000 or so workforce impacted," Mr Carroll said.

"We’re pleased to be able to restart work in connecting people to fibre and extending the reach of our fibre network. This is good for customers and it is good for our technicians. We know we can do this safely; the health and safety of our technicians and our customers is front-of-mind for everything we do.

"We make sure our techs are comfortable being in the home and that they are healthy and well. We call ahead and screen the people we are coming to provide service to, we look out for vulnerable New Zealanders, and we use PPE when we are in your bubble. Stringent measures are in place to manage physical distancing and hand washing and we have thorough mechanisms to support contact tracing.

"With retailers continuing to take fibre orders during the lockdown we are aware that there is a backlog of installations to work through. There may be instances where we need to prioritise those most in need as we ramp up capacity and work within the Alert Level 3 restrictions.

"And of course, customers who remain uncomfortable with a technician coming into their bubble are still able to postpone their connection or look at services such as VDSL that we can connect remotely without the need to visit the home," Mr Carroll says.