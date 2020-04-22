Virtual reality company taking off during the coronavirus pandemic

Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 - 12:10

An Auckland virtual reality (VR) company is taking off during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown as young people seek to learn more from their smart technology, from home.

VR Vroom chief executive Peter Dong says there is no other company in New Zealand that is capable of offering what they can.

"The lockdown has not been easy but, for us, it is exciting times. Not many people would want to take on a huge risk on something that is unproven and unimaginable to most," Dong says.

"This is the beauty about emerging technology. A lot of new and evolving business models will rise up in New Zealand around VR and related industries."

Dong’s team has been helping students from schools such as Saint Kentigern, Hobsonville Point Primary School, Auckland Normal Intermediate, Pukekohe Intermediate School, Kelston Boys' High School, and St Heliers School.

Scores of students have enrolled in their community plan from hundreds of unique visitors to their online learning portal. Dozens of students have joined in some of the live virtual classes with teachers.

"This model of VR business is scalable, which means we can definitely service thousands of students.

New Zealand business and education leaders are aware of the growth and future potential of the globally expanding virtual reality industry."

The New Zealand Game Developers Association report last August identified that New Zealand’s interactive media sector grew by around 40 percent in the previous financial year to more than $200 million in 2019.

It is on track to become a billion-dollar industry within five years and more than 90 percent of revenue generated are export earnings.

"The opportunity for growth of New Zealand based businesses is massive. Interactive media has so many social, wellbeing and cultural benefits to offer New Zealanders," Dong says.

"Our industry is also called out as part of the New Zealand digital technology curriculum. Our young people need to have the knowledge and skills to design and develop new digital technologies to achieve specific tasks or solve problems."

Dong graduated from Auckland University of Technology with a Bachelor of Business with a double major in finance and economics.

Before he graduated, he started his first company named Top Start Limited at the age of 19, which was a restaurant mainly selling rice noodle and dumplings in a food court at the China Town area of east Auckland.

He started a Virtual Private Network (VPN) company, developing and distributing his efforts throughout Apple’s App Store and Google’s Google Play Store.

"I guess I have accumulated vast knowledge and experience in multiple industries which have contributed to setting up VR Voom. The long-term prospects for VR Voom are staggering.

"I have been researching and working on this project for over 12 months prior to the opening of the Virtual Reality Centre in Newmarket, Auckland.

"I am working closely with several of the biggest VR companies in China and VR game and content developers in Europe. I also enjoy working with schools in Auckland, from intermediate to university level.

"VR Voom operates a unique business model in the virtual reality industry, combining emerging technology, engaging experiences, and innovative education opportunities for young learners. We are a first mover in successfully converging multiple elements from different sectors.

"A lot is changing amid the global COVID-19 pandemic as more people are waking up to the digital age, and believe me, VR is in there."