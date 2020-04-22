KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr. and Taco Bell announce reopening plans

Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 - 12:30

Following the move to COVID-19 Alert Level 3 at 11:59pm on Monday 27 April, Restaurant Brands will be phasing the opening of drive thru and delivery services at its more than 200 KFC, Pizza Hut and Carl’s Jr stores nationwide.

"We appreciate there will be high demand when we reopen for delivery and drive thru, but first I must have total confidence the wellbeing of our staff and our customers can be assured," says Restaurant Brands Group CEO Russel Creedy.

"Having this phased approach gives us time to make sure, store-by-store, we have the staff and necessary operational guidelines and checks in place to exceed both the government’s requirements and the expectations of our customers," says Creedy.

While dining rooms will remain closed, the easing of restrictions at Level 3 means drive thru and delivery services will be able to operate. This will be done in a staged way, over the next week or so. For KFC and Carl’s Jr., that means the operation of contactless drive thru and contactless delivery. For Pizza Hut, at Level 3 contactless delivery only will be available.

Prior to re-opening, Restaurant Brands will require each restaurant to have its own re-opening plan signed off by the company’s executive. Enhanced cleaning, hygiene and social distancing measures are also being adopted and, prior to returning to work, all staff will be required to receive training and certification on these new procedures through online training modules.

"We have set up individual work zones for each staff member to ensure a safe distance is maintained," says Creedy.

KFC customers will also have to choose from a slightly smaller menu of key products than usual to limit the number of staff required in restaurant kitchens. "KFC has a broader menu than our other restaurants, so by reducing it during Level 3 we are able to easily ensure safe social distancing is maintained at all times," says Creedy. KFC’s most popular menu items will still be available.

KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl’s Jr. and Taco Bell stores closed early-evening on 25 March, allowing staff to get home early ahead of the movement to the Level 4 lock down. The company has been communicating regularly with staff, having made the commitment early to guarantee they would continue to be paid at 100% of their wages and salaries during this time.

Since then, Restaurant Brands has been working closely with supply chain partners, such as Tegel and Ingham’s, to ensure fresh stock can be delivered to its restaurants but this takes time. "I can assure customers our products will be as fresh as ever," says Creedy.

Restaurant Brands are looking forward to re-opening restaurants with a safe and contactless drive thru and delivery service just as much as the public are, however keeping customers and staff safe may increase service times. "Please respect our team and be kind," says Creedy.