Clarity needed to aid property market recovery - Property Brokers

Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 - 14:13

Real estate agents need to be able to arrange property viewings from next week if the housing market has any chance of making a swift recovery, says Bill Highet, the CEO of Property Brokers.

New Zealand will leave the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 at 11.59pm on Monday night and several businesses will be able to reopen. However, while trades people will be able to enter houses, real estate agents may not even be allowed to conduct pre-arranged home viewings.

Bill said that while the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) had done a good job in leading industry discussions, the Real Estate Authority (REA) and government needed to endorse operating guidelines for Alert Level 3.

"We accept that nothing is more important than the lives and health of our citizens, but it is important that our industry is given clear guidelines on how we will be able to operate when we go to Level 3."

"The government wants to kickstart the economy in a safe way, so surely allowing houses to be sold during this time would help achieve that goal."

"At Property Brokers, we believe that our agents should be treated the same as any other trades people visiting properties."

Bill said buying or selling a house was often the most important investment decision a person would ever make and therefore it was important deals were allowed to be concluded.

"We understand that open homes or open visits to farms are not possible now, but surely an agent guiding just one or two people at a time through a property would be acceptable if strict health and safety rules were observed?"

He said that with no activity during the lockdown, transactions had declined over the last few weeks and the property market was an important part of the country’s economy.

"The decline is sad because the markets we operate in were ticking along quite nicely with significant growth forecast. However, we are hopefully that it will bounce back if we can get back to work as soon as possible."