EY pulse survey reveals how large NZ corporates are responding to COVID-19

Thursday, 23 April, 2020 - 09:50

As the COVID-19 crisis continues and we look to move to Alert Level 3, organisations are operating in unprecedented times and are having to quickly change their approach to workforce management. A huge focus has been on our SMEs, but as large organisations make up 48% of the New Zealand workforce, EY has recently undertaken a pulse survey to look at how this group is faring.

The survey predominately represents large New Zealand corporates, with 22% of those surveyed listed on the NZX50, employing over 165,000 New Zealanders. The results reveal that these corporations overall are feeling confident about their prospects during this time and are putting the priority of their workers’ wellbeing and job protection at the forefront.

Key survey findings to be attributed to Una Diver, EY People Advisory Services Partner

During the initial phase of this crisis, we are seeing large corporates who are in a position to do so, protect their workforces from the impact of COVID-19. For most this means minimal initial change, moving to remote working while retaining salaries if possible and, in some cases, enhancing leave and other benefit provisions.

Overall large corporates in New Zealand, at a surprising 61%, maintained a business as usual approach during Alert Level 4. This means that while we hear anecdotal evidence about smaller businesses feeling the pressure, many large corporates have not felt as impacted. With large businesses employing almost half of New Zealand workers, this means for 29% of the population there will be little to no impact on their wages or job security.

With this approach, provided we keep our industries alive, we should see unemployment rates bounce back and an opportunity to reset and rethink our future employment strategies.

In this environment however, there are some highly impacted industries such as tourism or media that are likely to feel the pain for longer and whose survival may be threatened.

Generally, large businesses are not anticipating long-term impacts on their ability to employ or offer wage increases. The focus for most (93%) is on short-term disruption, with wage and hiring freezes only expected to remain in place for the duration of the lockdown or a maximum of four months. Although, while wage increases may be back on the cards soon, they will not be abundantly available. Big businesses are generally taking a cautious approach to remuneration reviews, however still less so when compared to our neighbours in Australia.

Despite this cautious approach, interestingly senior management and CEO incentives have generally remained untouched, with only 11% cancelling incentives for those at this level. It is clear organisations are adopting a ‘wait and see’ approach and we anticipate that the structure of most incentive schemes has an influence on this, whereby if budgets are not achieved, incentives are not paid.

As New Zealand gets close to the lock down lifting and the climate begins to return to normal, EY sees larger businesses playing an integral role in helping to drive the rebuild. Those small business owners and workers that have lost their jobs because of the lockdown may seek re-employment with larger businesses, at least in the short term.