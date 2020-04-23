This truly is the future of finding workers - Grow@

Thursday, 23 April, 2020 - 11:59

New Kiwi start-up, Grow@, is a mobile app that helps connect businesses with workers in cleaning, security, catering, labour, driving and traffic control. Despite current economic issues, there will be work. Businesses will need to hire workers and, as they ‘re-bound’, they will need to expand their workforce. Work is going to look a bit different - there will be a lot more casual work initially until some business confidence comes back to employers.

Austerity is going to be key for initial survival, so many employers will not want to splash out on the huge costs and lead times of recruitment advertising through traditional on-line channels. They also may not want to hold loads of face-to-face meetings to interview candidates when we all remain cautious about social distancing and meeting with others.

Grow@ Founder, André Reynolds, says "we help solve these issues for employers, whilst putting our candidates in a position where they are in control of finding work on their terms." The free IPhone and Android app enables workers to create a profile based on when and where they want work, as well as what wage rate they are willing to work for. "All too often workers are looking for more hours and employers are looking for more workers, yet the two parties just aren’t connecting," says Grow@ Marketing Executive, Scarlet Allen. "Our app helps workers find work around their existing commitments, and employers connect with available workers instantly."

Founder, André Reynolds (left) and Marketing Executive, Scarlet Allen (right)

For employers, the Grow@ App gives them access to find workers by job title, date and place of work. It connects them directly with the worker, enabling them to make their own arrangements to interview and hire. Employers may simply ask shortlisted candidates to send photos of their important documents to them and set up interviews on WhatsApp/FaceTime, or in person if they prefer.

Many workers do not spend their days trawling through on-line ads and feverishly sending copies of their curriculum vitae, and many workers do not even have a CV. Great workers are, well, often busy working. Grow@ has come up with a way for workers to passively find work, and for employers to have access to a database of eager workers that they can notify instantly and cost effectively. It is free for workers to download and set up a simple profile. When a search comes through, the worker receives a notification and can decide if they want to pursue the opportunity or not. The app is a great way to make sure that opportunities that are at the right time and right place get to the right person.

Where to download:

The Grow@ Manager App and the Grow@ Workers App are available on the App Store and Google Play. Search ‘Grow@ Manager’ if you’re an employer and ‘Grow@’ to download the free workers app.

You can also head to www.growatapp.com to find download links.

If you’re a business owner looking for a way to improve your recruitment process, or to lower your costs doing so, then get in touch with André on andre@growatapp.com to learn more or to get set up.