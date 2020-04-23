Pete's Natural supports community by adding hand sanitiser production

Thursday, 23 April, 2020 - 12:43

Motueka business Pete’s Natural has stepped up to the plate for its community by converting its manufacturing plant to produce hand sanitiser.

"We started making the hand sanitiser about four weeks ago because we saw the need in the community," says Pete’s Natural co-owner Marleen Suy.

The sanitiser is made with 70% alcohol, in line with World Health Organisation guidance and is sold at New World and Fresh Choice, pharmacies and Trade Me, and customers can add a hand sanitiser to their online Pete’s Natural drinks order. The 50ml bottles have an RRP of $9.00.

"We also get calls from doctors’ offices to see if we can supply," says Suy. "We are also able to supply larger quantities, including five litre and 20 litre containers to medical practices, the hospital, police, NZ Post, couriers and others."

"The 50ml bottles are handy to keep in the car, in your purse, or in your pocket. This is where people need it most. At home people should wash their hands thoroughly with warm water and soap as the Ministry of Health advises."

Pete’s Natural’s online store remains open and couriers are still delivering Pete’s Natural products as they are considered essential as part of the food and beverage category.

"We have been providing our range as normal to supermarkets throughout lockdown level 4 and this won’t change at level 3," says Suy. "Our warehouse is fully stocked and since cafés and bakeries are closed at this time we have plenty of supply available."

"Once the demand for hand sanitiser is back to normal levels it will only take a day or two for us to switch back to normal production. But in the meantime we are very happy to help meet our community’s need for hand sanitiser at a time which is so stressful for so many."

For more information go to www.petesnatural.co.nz