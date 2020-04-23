Thursday, 23 April, 2020 - 13:09

Property Brokers welcomes clarification on home viewings Property Brokers is pleased the Government has confirmed that private viewings, by appointment, of homes for sale and rental properties can take place under Covid-19 Alert Level 3 from Tuesday.

This follows industry leaders and the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) calling for clarity around home viewings after indications that estate agents would not be permitted to show clients around properties for sale at Level 3. The Minister of Housing, Dr Megan Woods, announced last night that private viewings would be permitted and that further details would be released soon. REINZ has welcomed the news.

Property Brokers CEO Bill Highet says he is pleased the Government has listened to concerns from the industry and REINZ as the property market is an important part of the economy and needs to be kickstarted as soon as possible.

"Not only will this boost our economy, but it will also give buyers and sellers some certainty. Buying or selling a house is one of the biggest decisions most people will make in their lives, so it is important that deals are concluded as quickly as possible."

"This decision means there is a good chance the property market will recover quite quickly."

Bill says Property Brokers’ sales team and property managers were ready for Tuesday, having spent the lockdown consulting with clients. Strict health and safety guidelines to stop the spread of Covid-19 would be followed by all Property Brokers staff.