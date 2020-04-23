Online retailer Ecosa appoints Auckland public relations agency Impact PR

Thursday, 23 April, 2020 - 15:04

A rapidly growing online retailer which has delivered thousands of mattresses to Kiwis around New Zealand has now sought local PR representation.

Ecosa CEO Ringo Chan says the company has sold over 20,000 mattresses to Kiwis who were early adopters of the mattress in a box concept.

Chan realised there were several key barriers consumers faced when it came to buying one of their most essential household items. These challenges often included managing delivery of the new bed and installing it.

He says we spend a third of our days sleeping, yet when it comes to buying a mattress we take on average only ten minutes to try one out in-store but their model allows customers to trial the mattress in their home for more than three months.

Ecosa has commissioned Auckland public relations agency Impact PR to help support its growth in the New Zealand market through the implementation of a strategic communications plan.

Chan says the support of Impact PR will be essential as the country transitions out of the level 4 COVID-19 lockdown.

“Like many other Kiwi companies, our local business operations have seen significant levels of disruption.

“The restoration of some level of normality for retail will be a critical part of the economic recovery and we believe businesses should be looking to communicate with their customer base to help keep them informed to what level they will be operating at.”

Impact PR’s CEO Fleur Revell-Devlin says her consulting firm is happy to welcome multinational business Ecosa to their client base and already provides public relations advice for a variety of clients including; eCommerce retailers such as Book Depository, and the country’s largest supplier to the commercial cleaning sector - supply portal NXP.NZ.

“There is a huge amount of uncertainty for businesses and their staff during this time and frequent and clear communication will be vital both internally and externally for these companies.

“For companies operating at a business to consumer level it is vital they are ready to educate their customers on how and when they are able to begin purchasing products to remove any inherent apprehension that is only natural at a time like this,” Revell-Devlin says.