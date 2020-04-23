New CEO for innovative Kiwi health insurer - Accuro

Thursday, 23 April, 2020 - 16:19

Award winning specialist insurer, Accuro Health Insurance, has announced the result of their search for a new CEO, with the appointment of Lance Walker.

Walker will join Accuro in June when he leaves WellingtonNZ (the Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency), where he has been CEO for the past two years. His previous senior roles include Chief Executive of both Cigna Life Insurance and Fly Buys company, Loyalty NZ. He is also currently on the board of Human Resources NZ, a director of innovation company CreativeHQ, a trustee of Sport Wellington and is a past Chair of the New Zealand Marketing Association.

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of such a prominent business leader as the new head of Accuro Insurance," said Board Chair, Tony Haycock. "Lance is the ideal candidate to lead and inspire Accuro as we continue to break new ground on delivering the best health insurance outcomes for New Zealanders. This already includes recent innovations such as instant online cover, Health Hub and Mental Health Navigator."

"He brings experience of leading a variety of organisations through many challenges and his previous insurance industry experience will be invaluable as we navigate Accuro to a successful post-Coronavirus future."

"I am excited to be joining such an innovative and fast growing insurer and look forward to working with the team to support them in keeping Accuro focused on delivering outstanding service for our members," says Lance Walker.

Lance Walker will replace the previous Accuro CEO, Geoff Annals, who left the organisation in December 2019. Interim CEO Gavin Rutherford will return to his role as GM Marketing, Sales and Customer. "I would like to thank Gavin, who has been an excellent and safe pair of hands at the wheel over the past few months," adds Tony Haycock.

This has included ensuring Accuro Insurance continues to operate and serve customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, with staff supported to work from home during the Level 4 Lockdown.