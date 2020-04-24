ASB proud to partner with PaySimple to support New Zealand businesses

Friday, 24 April, 2020 - 12:13

ASB-backed Kiwi start-up PaySauce is offering a free version of its platform for the next few months to support Kiwi businesses dealing with the COVID-19 impacts.

The platform, PaySimple, is a streamlined version of PaySauce’s payroll software, and was launched last week for small business owners.

"We’ve supported PaySauce since 2015 and we’re proud of what they’ve achieved since then.

"PaySimple is a great extension of PaySauce’s payroll technology that we hope will be helpful to many businesses looking for extra support beyond the financial during this time," says ASB executive general manager Business Banking Tim Deane.

PaySimple has been developed in response to the impact of COVID-19 on employers, as businesses urgently seek cloud solutions in order to keep functioning remotely. PaySauce has worked closely with partners in the small business advisory space to rapidly develop, test and deploy a product that can address this demand and provide a high standard of customer support.

"We’ve seen a steep increase in the need for cloud solutions as everybody adjusts to the realities of working from home," says PaySauce chief executive Asantha Wijeyeratne.

"To us, that’s an opportunity to make a big difference for employers who are facing massive challenges. We’re really proud to team up with ASB to bring this to the nation's businesses."

PaySimple will be free to Kiwi employers until 30 June 2020, to support businesses in need of a cloud-based solution in the wake of COVID-19. While running on the same system as PaySauce, PaySimple does not automate banking transactions or Inland Revenue filing, and support will be offered by accountants and bookkeepers.

More information on ASB’s current customer support packages for both Business Banking and Personal customers can be found at asb.co.nz/covid-19