Home support workers: half without adequate PPE - E tu union

Friday, 24 April, 2020 - 12:30

Half of New Zealand's home support workers lack adequate personal protective equipment (PPE), according to initial results from an E tū survey which opened yesterday afternoon.

Home support worker Tarsh Dixon says the union launched the survey after the Government's announced a rapid stocktake of PPE distribution midday yesterday.

The initial results are being released to coincide with a new international PPE campaign for support workers starting today.

Tarsh, an E tū national home support delegate, says the initial results are distressing.

"Immunosuppressed clients undergoing cancer treatment shouldn't have to wait for another government report before their support workers get adequate PPE," she says.

"Frontline staff know our PPE distribution system is broken; the Government needs to start listening to us and act today."

The survey shows staff without adequate gear often have none not all, or employers are rationing the small amount available, she says.

"Some support workers have only had two masks since the lockdown started. One respondent just got her first protective equipment after five weeks of complaints. It was a single box of gloves."

Survey feedback suggests clients are declining care because the lack of PPE makes them feel unsafe.

"In some cases, clients are being told to buy protective equipment if they are concerned their support workers have none."

Initial results show workers are buying PPE, which Tarsh says is "an unfair expectation on low-paid workers".

INTERNATIONAL CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND

Unions are launching an international PPE campaign "#ProtectHomecareWorkers" today, starting in New Zealand.

"Our Government deserves international recognition for its lockdown response," Tarsh says.

"But our lack of PPE and poor distribution is part of a global problem and the system has let us down.

"Home support workers across the world face the same problem, and New Zealand has an opportunity to show the world how to respect our support workers," she says.

Tarsh says the campaign demands are adequate PPE, correct payment, and respect.

"This is the minimum we need to ensure we can provide safe quality care to the world's vulnerable people."