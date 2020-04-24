New NZ Meat Workers Union National Secretary faces challenges of Covid-19

Friday, 24 April, 2020 - 14:25

New National Secretary Daryl Carran of the 20,000 strong NZ Meat Workers Union (MWU) officially takes up his role today.

Daryl replaces the former secretary, Graham Cooke, after an election in March and comes into office today in one of the most challenging times of the NZ meat industry in recent times.

Daryl has 45 years of experience in the meat industry, starting from the "shop" floor and moving up through the ranks. He has been the President of the Otago Southland Branch of the MWU for many years and is well known for his relentless pursuit of fair breaks for workers and the right of workers to join unions.

Daryl says that the challenge of COVID 19 is requiring a more mature dialogue between the union and companies.

"At a time when meat workers are among essential service workers and we rely on them to help keep food on our tables, meat workers’ voices have never been more important.

"We are in daily discussions with companies, the Meat Industry Association and government ministers about how this can be safely achieved, particularly as we move to Level 3.

"Our job is to reflect our members’ concerns and ensure we can answer their questions. Understandably there is a lot of fear and disquiet. As their union and trusted advocate we need to work together with companies and the government to ensure that any changes are understood and collaborated on with clear and united communication" says Daryl.