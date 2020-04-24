Rural Waikato towns poised for construction frenzy post-lockdown

Friday, 24 April, 2020 - 15:11

Leading home building company Golden Homes is expecting a surge of interest in small Waikato towns as New Zealanders adjust to a new way of life post-lockdown.

Golden Homes Waikato/North Waikato/Taranaki CEO Wayne Smallwood predicts people may now shun high density housing developments in favour of larger residential sites with more physical space.

"Towns like Ngaruawahia, Morrinsville and Matamata have become increasingly popular in recent years as people are priced out of the Hamilton and Auckland housing markets. But I expect interest in those towns to increase even further now.

"What’s become very obvious to everyone in the past month is that a lot of people can work remotely and face-to-face meetings aren’t a necessity. We’ve learned to use video conferencing and the idea of living in a small rural town, where land is much cheaper, will grow in appeal."

Building new, rather than buying an existing dwelling, is also a popular choice for first home buyers who can use their KiwiSaver accounts to access a HomeStart grant from the Government. "By building, you’re also helping New Zealand’s economy to rebuild itself."

Smallwood expects rural communities to bounce back quicker economically than main urban centres as primary producers lead the recovery, aided by New Zealand’s low dollar.

"Our Taranaki office, for example, has been incredibly busy with sales enquiries throughout lockdown. The phone hasn’t stopped ringing. The region has a lot of primary producers plus a dairy works, freezing works and fertiliser works.

"New Zealanders are also more conscious of living a healthier lifestyle and living in healthier homes and that’s where Golden Homes offers a real point of difference," he says.

Locally-made ZOG® Steel Framing System is used which does not rot, warp or harbour allergens such as mould, dust or gases released from preservative chemicals.

Golden Homes is renowned for building healthy homes to withstand New Zealand’s harsh conditions. ZOG® Steel Framing System is capable of withstanding a magnitude 9 earthquake according to independent testing.

"We’re also proud to sponsor a number of sports and healthy lifestyle events throughout the Waikato including the RIDE cycling festival, the annual i-Float event in Whangamata and Morrinsville’s Rugby Sports Club’s premier team, just to name a few."

A large number of house and land packages are either available or coming on stream shortly throughout the Waikato. "Our region is well-placed to emerge from this lockdown and bounce back relatively quickly. Golden Homes is certainly looking forward to helping provide some much-needed economic stimulus in our communities."