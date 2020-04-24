AA services operating during Alert Level 3

Friday, 24 April, 2020 - 16:56

AA Auto Centres are open from Tuesday 28 April for appointments for:

- Vehicle servicing

- Mechanical repairs

- WoF inspections

- WoF repairs

- Batteries

- Vehicle inspections

To restrict customer interaction and for safety reasons, waiting areas and public bathrooms will be closed, with reception areas only open for contactless drop off and pick up. Head to aa.co.nz/autocentre to book an appointment.

AA Mobile Vehicle Inspections and AA Vehicle Appraisals will be operating contactless by appointment only. AA Motoring Services is available to dealers in Auckland, New Plymouth, Napier and Christchurch for contactless Motor Vehicle Registration and supply of number plates for new vehicles. It is also available to dealers for third party entry certification partners, to start working through the backlog of Japanese imports that have arrived during the lockdown period.

AA Roadservice continues to be available and can now provide roadside assistance for work and essential travel purposes, including towing, battery replacements, lockouts, mechanical breakdowns and repairs.

AA Auto Glass will be available for vehicle windscreen repairs, replacements and calibration services.

AA Home Response will be available for a full range of services for emergency home response callouts covering a range of plumbing, locksmith and electrical incidents. Extra safety precautions will be in place and discussed at the time of booking.

AA Centres will remain closed but AA Shop Online is taking orders and processing from Tuesday. The Official NZ Road Code as well as other learner driver and emergency products are available at aa.co.nz/aa-shop/