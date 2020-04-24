Something for our tough cookies in essential services - Air New Zealand

Friday, 24 April, 2020 - 18:02

Air New Zealand has donated more than 52,000 inflight snacks to local essential workers and charities to show its appreciation for those on the front line.

The airline’s reduced flying schedule has resulted in a large quantity of excess inflight snacks. More than 190 boxes of Cookie Time cookies and One Square Meal bars were shipped to essential workers at police stations and hospitals, as well as charities and social enterprises such as Eat My Lunch, KidsCan, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Women’s Refuge, Refugees as Survivors New Zealand and Everybody Eats.

Air New Zealand General Manager Global Brand and Content Marketing Jodi Williams says it’s great to give a koha to fellow essential workers and local charities who have been supporting the community and keeping Aotearoa running throughout this challenging time.

"It’s been a demanding few weeks for the entire country, but especially for local charities and our essential workers who turn up to work every day to keep our communities safe. I’m pleased Air New Zealand can provide a little bit of sustenance as a small thank you to those on the front line."

Air New Zealand General Manager Supply Chain Chloe Surridge says the airline continues to factor sustainability into its supply chain - including how items are disposed of.

"Gifting these snacks is a great way to acknowledge the incredible work of our essential workers and social enterprises as well as providing extra resource for charities supporting the community with food donations at this time. It’s great to be able to gift a product that would have otherwise gone to waste."