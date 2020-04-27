Homeowners cautioned to plan ahead for safe services

Monday, 27 April, 2020 - 09:49

The Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board (PGDB) is reminding homeowners who are resuming home renovation projects under the Level 3 Alert environment that the repercussions of using the wrong people are costly.

While it isn’t hard to search the internet or use social media to find advice or potential tradespeople to call - knowing what is legal and who to trust is important.

PGDB Chief Executive, Martin Sawyers says, "Choosing the right tradespeople for maintenance work or renovating is the message. Peace of mind around the legal requirements of D.I.Y is also essential - particularly as the health and safety risks and insurance implications are high."

"The general rule of thumb around plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying work is that there is very little you can actually legally do yourself."

"The majority of this work is restricted and only those who hold a current authorisation from the Board (NZ Practising Licence), can carry out this work. That is why it’s best to check our website - or talk to us first."

Stay safe and avoid the risk. It makes good sense to protect yourself and ensure you are using a qualified professional.

Plan your maintenance or renovation project carefully. Got to www.pgdb.co.nz/consumer to check what’s legal first and search the public register of currently licensed tradespeople for assurance.

Before any work begins - ask to sight a licence card. It states the credentials of a tradesperson and the type of work they are authorised to carry out.