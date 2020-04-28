Career Development Association of NZ says 'change is our business'

Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 - 09:42

The specific long-term impacts of Covid-19 are difficult to predict, but we do know that the future represents massive change and upheaval in the working lives of many New Zealanders. Some face redundancy, others reduced hours, reduced income, a shift in roles, and modes of delivery. The effect of this change ripples through families and communities. It affects hauora, the mental and physical health of New Zealanders, and in turn impacts the productivity and sustainability of businesses and the country’s economy. The Career Development Association of New Zealand wants to remind Government, employers, and the public that career professionals are here to help.

"Change is our business" says CDANZ President Jennie Miller. "Career professionals are the expert workforce trained and ready to support people to understand their transferable skills and interests, identify options in their local labour markets, and make good decisions about their work and lives. We have more than 500 members already working in communities, businesses, the not-for-profit sector, and with individuals in many different circumstances. Whether you are in work, seeking work, or transitioning between roles, a qualified career professional can help."

To find a career development specialist near you, visit - http://www.cdanz.org.nz/what-is-career-development/find-a-career-professional/