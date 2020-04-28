Helping businesses get back to business - NPDC

Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 - 10:37

NPDC’s big-ticket building projects are getting underway while our building and resource consents teams are working at 100% capacity to help tradies and construction crews get back on the job.

While most workers are still working from home under level 3, businesses which can operate safely are restarting, including the building and construction sector, plumbers, electricians and tradespeople.

NPDC spokesperson Jacqueline Baker says: "The move to level 3 means we can restart our major work programmes again, supporting home-grown jobs and local businesses.

"Our building team is back at full strength to sign-off new builds and renovations and our resource consent team is fully operational to support the District’s construction and development sectors.

"We’re also putting together our Get Us Back on Our Feet Plan which will see us working with Government and business to kick-start our economy as we work through our different alert levels."

Our building team helps keep our economy humming by swiftly dealing with about 1,600 applications each year. This includes everything from millions of dollars’ worth of new home consents to helping people applying for a wood burner or registering a swimming pool.

Construction projects which are back up and running includes building two new reservoirs on the outskirts of New Plymouth and our parks team are back in the field, keeping our walkways and 1,600 hectares of reserves and parks in tip-top shape.

Our major contractor Downer is also back on the road again carrying out maintenance work on the District’s 1,300km road network.

Level 3 - what else you need to know:

- The majority of NPDC staff continue to work remotely or at critical sites that provide essential services.

- Our recycling and rubbish collection has restarted.

- Our facilities remain closed but some are open virtually for contactless business such as Puke Ariki and the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery.

- Playgrounds remain closed.

- Carparks that were shut under level 4 remain shut, along with boat ramps.