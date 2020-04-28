Air NZ thanks customers for naming it #1 on both sides of Tasman

Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 - 12:03

Australians and Kiwis have chosen Air New Zealand as their most trusted, respected and admired company - and the airline has a message of thanks as it faces a tough road ahead.

Quiet skies haven’t stopped Aussies sharing their love for the Kiwi airline, making it four consecutive years Air New Zealand has topped The RepTrak Company’s annual reputation ranking in Australia. Air New Zealand has also claimed the top position at home, pipping Toyota New Zealand, The Warehouse and KiwiBank in RepTrak’s New Zealand ranking.

In ranking first in both Australia and New Zealand, Air New Zealand has continued to outperform on reputation pillars such as innovation, citizenship, products and performance.

Air New Zealand Chief Marketing and Customer Officer Mike Tod says the news is heartening as the airline faces the most disruptive period in its 80-year history.

"This award belongs to our hardworking people, who despite deep uncertainty about the future, continue to represent our nation and airline with pride, serving our customers with outstanding dedication.

"Our Aussie connection began 80 years ago, when we took our first flight to Sydney’s Rose Bay on 30 April 1940. Australia is Air New Zealand’s largest international market and before COVID-19, at peak times we operated around 375 flights a week across the Tasman.

"While we’re down to a handful of international services and a fraction of our domestic flying for essential travel and cargo, we’ve been overwhelmed by messages of support and care from customers. Thank you Australia, and New Zealand, for continuing to put your faith in us. Our Air New Zealand family can’t wait to welcome you on board again, when we can."

Chief Executive Officer for The RepTrak Company Kylie Wright-Ford says the high esteem in which Australians and New Zealanders hold Air New Zealand will stand the airline in good stead as it continues to navigate the ongoing COVID-19 disruption.

"In times of crisis and uncertainty, having a consistently excellent reputation - as Air New Zealand does - is invaluable. Based on more than 20 years of providing data and actionable insights to companies globally we know people will continue to support companies that have stronger reputations."

