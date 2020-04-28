New CEO appointed to WellingtonNZ

Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 - 13:52

John Allen has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of the Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency (WellingtonNZ).

John is a passionate Wellingtonian and an experienced Chief Executive, having led New Zealand Post, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and - most recently - the New Zealand Racing Board. He has served on the Boards of Te Papa and the New Zealand Festival, and is currently on the Council of Victoria University of Wellington.

WellingtonNZ Board Chair Tracey Bridges said the Board was delighted to welcome John Allen to the WellingtonNZ team.

"Working with our partners to contribute to the economic, cultural and creative development of our region has never been more important than it is now, as we reimagine our region post-COVID-19. We are delighted to have such an experienced leader and passionate Wellingtonian to join our team."

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster added that he was looking forward to working with John Allen.

"John will be joining at one of the most testing times ever for the local, regional and national economy.

"I know John well - he’s a big picture, creative thinker which are exactly the skills Wellington needs at this time. The fact that someone of his calibre is attracted to this role is a great endorsement for the excellent work of WellingtonNZ."

Greater Wellington Chair Daran Ponter said the appointment was exactly what the region needed.

"John’s track record speaks for itself and he’ll know that there’s a real task at hand. We have COVID-19 to deal to and the challenge of building climate reality into the sustainable economic development of our region."

John will take up the role from 1 June.