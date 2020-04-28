Gull gives a shout out to kiwis who are observing level 3

Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 - 14:10

As national fuel sales increased by 20%, Gull New Zealand says it is important for New Zealanders to stay in their ‘Bubbles’ during Level 3 and not risk social distancing and spreading COVID-19 by travelling further than they need to.

Dave Bodger, GM of Gull New Zealand says that news that there has been a 20% increase in national fuel sales is a bit of a concern.

"We all want to get back to work and to drive more again. However, we are still in Level 3 of the COVID-19 Pandemic and so most of the restrictions on non-essential travel are still in place. Gull New Zealand says please don’t break your bubble with unnecessary travel unless you are travelling to the supermarket or chemist, "says Bodger.

"Gull gives a big shout out to the 99.9% of New Zealanders staying at home, sticking to the rules, fighting the war against COVID-19, but for those rebelling, please unite with us as we continue to combat this virus to what we hope will be a non-existence in our future."

Bodger says that Gull sites have seen sales of around 25% of the normal monthly average since the beginning of Level 4 Lockdown but a new trend is developing.

"During Level 4 Lockdown we have provided essential workers with fuel, but this is changing as a new wave of customers is now also adding regular fuel stops to their lockdown activities," Bodger notes.

New Zealand is facing significant ongoing challenges notes Bodger and will be for the long road ahead and we do not want to see a return to Level 4 Lockdown again.

"If we continue to see a steady uplift in fuel sales which indicates that Kiwis may be breaking their Bubbles and travelling unnecessarily, we may well have to brace ourselves for another Level 4 lockdown period which no one wants. People that break their Bubbles during Level 3 are not only exposing themselves to risk but also their families, other customers, service station operators and the wider community too. "