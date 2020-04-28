'Porirua residents urged to Love Local'

Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 - 16:00

A directory of Porirua businesses will encourage residents to "love local" as we move to Covid-19 Alert Level 3, and beyond.

The Love Local - Porirua Facebook group was launched on Friday by Porirua City Council, with the express purpose of supporting the local economy. More than 2000 people joined the group over Anzac weekend.

Along with the Facebook group, there will be a directory of businesses on the Council website.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says successful local businesses are the lifeblood of the city’s economy, bringing more revenue and job opportunities for our people.

"This is an initiative we want to spur our economy - when we buy local, the money stays local," she says.

"There are some potentially dark times ahead for a number of Porirua businesses especially, so now’s the time to back them. I encourage everyone to love local, it makes sense in so many ways."

Any Porirua business that is able to operate under Government Alert Level 3 guidelines can sign up to have their details listed in the directory, from car repairers and those offering hair care products, to tradespeople and cafes.

More than 40 have already joined.

It is free to use and access, with contact details and information on how they will be operating during the Covid-19 lockdown, such as delivery options or contactless collection.

"We know how much people care about local businesses and there has been a groundswell to love local even after lockdown began," Mayor Baker says.

"Part of what we want to do in this desire to unite against Covid-19 is to back our city’s economy. We’re in this together."