2020 Western Architecture Awards - shortlist announced

|
[ login or create an account ]
Twenty-one projects have been shortlisted in the 2020 Western Architecture Awards.
The shortlisted projects were selected from entries in the awards programme of the Western Branch
of Te KÄhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA).
The shortlist was compiled by a jury led by Palmerston North architect Matthew Argyle and
including fellow architects Brady Gibbons (New Plymouth) and Marianne Riley (Auckland), and
Susanna Shadbolt, Director of Masterton’s Aratoi Museum.
"Making a shortlist decided by your peers is a significant achievement," said jury convenor Matthew
Argyle, "and it is also really heartening to see what a difference good architecture is making in the
communities of our region."
"The shortlist includes outstanding examples of the wide range of buildings that architects design,"
Argyle said.
"The jury was pleased to see a strong presence of educational and heritage buildings among the
entries we considered," Argyle said. "Buildings such as the Whanganui War Memorial Centre and the
library at Whanganui Collegiate School are a strong part of the architectural fabric not just of their
city but also of the country."
The COVID-19 lockdown has meant that site visits to shortlisted projects by juries around the
country have been put on hold. Resumption of the visits or the adoption of alternative means of
deciding award-winners are dependent on the national measures adopted to combat the COVID-19
pandemic.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice