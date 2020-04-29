2020 Western Architecture Awards - shortlist announced

Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 - 11:05

Twenty-one projects have been shortlisted in the 2020 Western Architecture Awards.

The shortlisted projects were selected from entries in the awards programme of the Western Branch

of Te KÄhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA).

The shortlist was compiled by a jury led by Palmerston North architect Matthew Argyle and

including fellow architects Brady Gibbons (New Plymouth) and Marianne Riley (Auckland), and

Susanna Shadbolt, Director of Masterton’s Aratoi Museum.

"Making a shortlist decided by your peers is a significant achievement," said jury convenor Matthew

Argyle, "and it is also really heartening to see what a difference good architecture is making in the

communities of our region."

"The shortlist includes outstanding examples of the wide range of buildings that architects design,"

Argyle said.

"The jury was pleased to see a strong presence of educational and heritage buildings among the

entries we considered," Argyle said. "Buildings such as the Whanganui War Memorial Centre and the

library at Whanganui Collegiate School are a strong part of the architectural fabric not just of their

city but also of the country."

The COVID-19 lockdown has meant that site visits to shortlisted projects by juries around the

country have been put on hold. Resumption of the visits or the adoption of alternative means of

deciding award-winners are dependent on the national measures adopted to combat the COVID-19

pandemic.