Avis and Budget offer rentals to essential workers from $10 a day

Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 - 11:37

Avis and Budget New Zealand have announced rentals from $10 a day for essential workers to help keep them moving safely as they support the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Mooney, Managing Director of Avis Budget Group, Pacific, said: "New Zealand’s essential workers are on the frontlines during this pandemic to ensure the rest of the community can continue to access what it needs. During these uncertain times, both Avis and Budget New Zealand want to ensure we are supporting the nation’s essential workers and that those who need to travel can do so safely to get to where they are needed the most.