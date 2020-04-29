Household labour force survey estimated working-age population - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 - 11:49

Household labour force survey estimated working-age population: March 2020 quarter

29 April 2020

The household labour force survey estimated working-age population table shows the population benchmarks used to produce household labour force survey estimates for the upcoming labour market statistics release.

On 6 May 2020, as part of the Labour market statistics: March 2020 quarter release, we will publish revised historical household labour force survey data from the June 2018 quarter to the December 2019 quarter to account for the latest national population estimates. As such, figures published this quarter may differ from those previously published.

The effects of this revision on the working-age population are outlined in table 3 of this release.