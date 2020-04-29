Lower rate for dairy farmers’ Biosecurity Response Levy - DairyNZ

Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 - 12:22

The Biosecurity Response Levy (M. bovis) rate for the 2020/21 dairy season has been set at 2.4 cents per kilogram of milksolids (kgMS), a reduction from the current rate of 2.9 cents per kgMS.

"The Biosecurity Response Levy has been in place for eight months to fund the dairy sector’s share of the M. bovis programme, as we work towards eradicating the disease," said DairyNZ chair Jim van der Poel.

"There’s no question that M. bovis has had a huge impact on our sector, particularly for some individuals and families. Latest data from the 10-year programme gives us confidence that we are making progress in our objective of eradicating the disease from New Zealand."

The Biosecurity Response Levy funds the dairy share of the M. bovis Programme and while DairyNZ is responsible for collecting the levy via the dairy companies, the funds are passed straight on to the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

"DairyNZ managing the Biosecurity Response Levy ensures dairy farmers have a voice, and DairyNZ sits on farmers’ behalf at the decision-making table for biosecurity responses."

The Biosecurity Response Levy is separate from the DairyNZ milksolids levy which DairyNZ invests on farmers’ behalf in dairy sector research, development, advocacy and expertise. Farmers are currently voting on the milksolids levy.

The Biosecurity Response Levy came into effect in September 2019, after DairyNZ consulted with farmers, who wanted their industry good organisation to manage the levy on their behalf.

"Since September 2019, $43.5 million has been collected by DairyNZ and paid to MPI to cover the dairy share of the M. bovis Programme. The current repayment plan is tracking well and in line with the work completed to date. We are continuing to work on farmers’ behalf to ensure that all programme expenditure provides value for money," said Mr van der Poel.

The change in the Biosecurity Response Levy rate to 2.4 cents per kgMS will come into effect on 1 June and will show as Biosecurity Response Levy on a milk docket.

Farmers are welcome to contact DairyNZ with any questions about the biosecurity levy or the milksolids levy by email at info@dairynz.co.nz or by calling 0800 4 DAIRYNZ (0800 4 324 7969).

For more information, visit the DairyNZ website at: dairynz.co.nz/biosecurity-response-levy