New entrance control tech to help retailers fight COVID-19 - Centaman

Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 - 15:46

A new entrance control gate that can help retailers meet COVID-19 physical distancing requirements and detect fevers has been brought to Australia and New Zealand.

The EasyGate SG 1000 from Centaman Entrance Control is now available as a fixed or mobile solution for use at retail store entrance points.

The virus-fighting gate features automated occupancy control technology that counts the number of people entering and exiting a facility and prevents the gate opening if a set occupancy level is reached. An optional thermal camera could also be mounted to detect the temperature of people entering a facility and prevent the gate opening if any visitors show signs of a fever.

Centaman Entrance Control General Manager Michael Bystram said the new EasyGate SG 1000 was an ideal solution for supermarkets and retailers that wanted to protect the safety of customers and staff and give them confidence that their store is a safe place to shop.

"Being able to control the number of people within a store is vital to ensure physical distancing requirements can be adhered to. When Australian and New Zealand Government COVID-19 restrictions ease and more people return to physical stores, it will be critical for retailers to have adequate measures in place."

Mr Bystram said the EasyGate SG 1000 was available as a fixed installation or could be mounted on a ramp to make it mobile. The mobile version could be easily moved to any entry point and - like the fixed version - caters for disabled access, as well as access by people pushing buggies or strollers.

The mobile EasyGate SG 1000 is available in single or multi-lane deployments and also comes with a hand-sanitiser mount to provide for an extra layer of protection.

Other solutions introduced by Centaman Entrance Control this month include a contactless ‘Thermo Detector’ wrist scanner and automated occupancy control solution that can be added to new or existing Centaman Entrance Control Gates at Australasian leisure and fitness centres

For more information visit www.entrancecontrol.com.au or phone +61 (02) 9906 7522.