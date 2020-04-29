Better broadband will drive connected, efficient communities - DairyNZ

Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 - 16:26

DairyNZ says the Government’s $15m investment in rural broadband technology is welcomed as it will drive greater business efficiency and keep communities better connected.

"Farmers are like all kiwis who increasingly rely on technology. It’s good to see investment coming now. It’s a welcome start and we encourage government to consider continued investment in rural broadband, so all kiwis have high standards of connection to digital services," said DairyNZ chief executive, Dr Tim Mackle.

"Last week we put a proposal to Government outlining our key priorities for infrastructure investment and improved rural broadband was high on our list."

Now more than ever, farmers are adapting quickly to meeting via video such as in online discussion groups.

"We expect that trend to continue. Better broadband to rural areas opens up those opportunities in a way we’ve never experienced before, for people who often live in more isolated areas.

"Technology is vital to keep farming at the top of its game. For example, we rely on it for biosecurity management in NAIT - quicker broadband makes the system more efficient to work in. It’s been a bugbear for many farmers so hopefully this boost will provide improvement, for some."

Dr Mackle said many farmers were also using smart technologies such as apps for day-to-day business, while better broadband would also support in attracting and retaining new staff.

The Dairy Tomorrow sector strategy includes a commitment to drive vibrant, prosperous rural communities, which includes delivering infrastructure and services to support regional and social wellbeing.

"Better broadband is a key part of this. We are pleased the Government is engaging with the sector on these decisions and DairyNZ will continue to work to identify projects that will benefit farmers in rural communities."