IrrigationNZ endorses Govt support of regional post-COVID-19 recovery through PGF funding

Thursday, 30 April, 2020 - 08:18

IrrigationNZ believes the water projects that have been included in the $48 million loans from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) will be a great step towards boosting the economy following the impact of COVID-19.

"It is great to see the Government recognising the importance of water storage and the big role water plays in the social and economic wellbeing of our communities," says IrrigationNZ chief executive Elizabeth Soal.

"Not only will the water projects be good for providing employment opportunities and supporting incomes during the construction phases of these projects, but also in the long term."

"Having reliable access to water enhances communities’ resilience, climate change responsiveness, social outcomes, and unlocks the potential for land use flexibility."

"Investing in water projects is a sound investment for the long term economic and environmental sustainability of our country."

Regional economic development Minister, Hon Shane Jones made the announcement this morning.

The water initiatives receiving loans totalling $48.4m are:

Raukokore River Water Ltd, water storage project - $10.6m

Wairarapa Water Limited, community water storage - $7m

Te Waka Pupuri PÅ«tea Trust, Awanui water storage project (Far North) - $3m

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, Tukituki water storage development phase - $2.5m

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, Heretaunga Plains water storage development phase - $1.7m

Ms Soal says all these projects have the scope to benefit both people and businesses from the urban and rural communities.