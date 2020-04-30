PGF Investments will support recovery and resilience - Business Central

Thursday, 30 April, 2020 - 10:26

This morning’s announcement from the Provincial Growth Fund will bring much needed jobs and resilience to the regions, says Business Central.

"The $15.5 million commitment from the PGF to invest in water facilities development in the Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa will lead to increased productivity, sustainable water usage, and improved water resilience in two regions that have already been hit by drought-conditions this year," says John Milford, Business Central Chief Executive.

"We’ve got to be very conscience of the way we use and manage water, the funds towards community storage facilities in the Wairarapa, Tukituki, and Heretaunga Plains will help enable secure the supply of water for future community and economic use.

"We also welcome the $4.3m in support for the development of the 14ha Hineuru cherry orchard. The project has all come together for the Hineuru Iwi; the land is underdeveloped, cherries are an export good in high demand, and it means they can employ 25 fulltime workers.

"The Iwi’s employment structure is designed to ensure staff can work through the whole business. Employers are always looking for people who have experience at every level of an organisation, so by doing this the Iwi are ensuring their staff have a diverse experience in the organisation.

"Supporting local initiatives and putting the infrastructure in the right places is going to be critical as the country begins to rebuild post-COVID lockdown.

"We also need to continue to invest in projects that improve regional sustainability and achieve our obligations as responsible protectors of our environment.