Four Dairy Women’s Network Regional Leader finalists - DWN

Thursday, 30 April, 2020 - 11:09

Dairy Women’s Network Regional Leader of the Year finalist’s bios 2020

Tania Burrows Tania is a wife to Johno, a mother to three outgoing girls, a lower order sharemilker in mid Canterbury farming 2000 head of stock between their Dairy farm and run off block with four to seven team members on farm each season.

She began her leadership journey as an early childhood teacher, progressing to management roles where she was responsible for up to 150 children, their families and a team of seven teaching staff.

Now involved full time in their dairy business Tania volunteers as a Regional Leader for the Dairy Women’s Network and dabbles in Leadership Coaching.

Rebecca Green Living in Cheviot, North Canterbury, Rebecca contract milks 780 cows with her with husband Blair and three young children.

A Dairy Women’s Network member since July last year, she has thrown herself into her Regional Leaders role creating the first ever Dairy Women’s Network Country Women Competition and is looking forward to taking over the DWN Instagram account in a few weeks..

Jessica Goodwright Jessica farms in Drummond, Southland, in a 50/50 Sharemilking and in equity partnership with another dairy farm in Southland with her husband Lyall and three children.

She is the Dairy Women’s Network Regional Leader for Central Southland and finds time to fit in studying for a Diploma in Agribusiness Management through Primary ITO, of which she’s on her final paper.

Sue Skelton Farming south west of Whangarei near Waiotira, in Northland, Sue and husband Pete own two dairy farms with a total of 500 cows. Son Bradley, and daughter in law Jessica contract milk on one of the farms.

With four children all in their 20’s Sue says she still does most things on the farm from milking to administration.

She started attending Dairy Women’s Network events 2014 and became a Regional Leader 2015.