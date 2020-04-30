'New brand commercial sends message that couriers deliver what matters most'

Thursday, 30 April, 2020 - 16:28

Aramex (formerly Fastway Couriers) has today released a new brand commercial that illustrates the company’s promise of delivering what matters most.

In these unprecedented times when toilet paper has become a hot commodity, the commercial shows an Aramex courier delivering to an elderly man who can’t wait to get his hands on the rolls.

Aramex New Zealand chief executive Scott Jenyns said the commercial manages to bring some much-needed humour to the COVID-19 situation as we move from Level 4 to Level 3 in restrictions.

"I think we can all relate to the urgent need to get hold of toilet paper after the shortages of the past few weeks," says Scott.

"Our couriers have been delivering an unprecedented volume of parcels since COVID-19 restrictions began; everything from pet food to wine to yes, even toilet paper."

Aramex has seen an uplift in local businesses across New Zealand go online since the beginning of March. With many storefronts shuttered and a significant number of businesses needing to pivot to online sales, courier service has been in high demand.

"Our couriers are making a big difference in the lives of our customers, delivering what matters most to them," says Scott. "

Whether it’s delivering toilet paper when you’ve been caught short or making sure your pet is well-fed, we’re proud to be the courier of choice."