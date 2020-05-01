ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence: Behind the '08 ball

Friday, 1 May, 2020 - 11:01

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index fell off a cliff in April, in the first read since lockdown.

"Consumer confidence fell 21 points in April to 84.8, about where it troughed in 2008 when the Global Financial Crisis hit. New Zealand consumers are feeling pretty alarmed," said ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner.

Turning to the detail:

- Consumers’ perceptions of their current financial situation fell 16 points. A net 4% feel financially worse off than a year ago (28% better, 31% worse). This number falls into the "could have been worse" category and likely reflects the shielding effect of the wage subsidy scheme.

- A net 14% of consumers expect to be better off financially this time next year, down only 3 points.

- The net proportion of households who think it’s a good time to buy a major household item plummeted 67 points to -51%. It is now down 92 points in two months.

- Perceptions regarding the next year’s economic outlook dropped another 17 points to a net 56% expecting conditions to worsen, the lowest since the data began in 2004. This series is most correlated with business confidence. The five-year outlook fell only 5 points to +20%.

- House price inflation expectations fell sharply from 4.6% to just 0.5%, with falls in every region, and Wellington and Canterbury mildly negative. Inflation expectations eased 0.2%pts to 3.2%.

"Times have changed rapidly - job security is iffy or non-existent for many, the value of their largest asset is looking like flat-lining. Plans are currently to keep wallets firmly shut, even once bricks and mortar retail and sit-down dining reopens.

"Our confidence composite gauge combines business expectations and intentions with overall consumer sentiment crashed in April. It is consistent with our forecast that the economic hit from this event will be considerably more significant than the Global Financial Crisis of 2008 or the recession related to the Asian Financial Crisis of 1998.

"The outlook for consumer confidence will, like business confidence, to some extent depend on whether New Zealand continues to make slow but steady progress out of lockdown or backslides. But a lot of damage is already done."

See attached report for full analysis