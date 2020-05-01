Wintec wins Innovative HR Teams award

Friday, 1 May, 2020 - 11:09

Wintec has been named one of 10 visionary organisations setting the gold standard for Human Resources (HR) in New Zealand.

This week HRD (Human Resources Director) announced the top ten Innovative HR Teams, successfully navigating the challenges of the digital era in New Zealand.

Wintec Executive Director People and Culture, Katrina Van de Ven says she is very proud to lead one of New Zealand’s top HR teams.

"Staff wellbeing, morale, engagement and retention is very important to us at Wintec. Following the COVID-19 lockdown period in early April, we conducted an employee experience pulse survey, 96 percent of respondents have rated our flexible work practises as good or excellent and better still, 87 percent of our staff took part."

Wintec was acknowledged by HRD for its engagement with staff and employers through the Wintec Industry Sharing Experience (WISE) programme, which enables staff and students to form valuable partnerships with employers through industry secondments and teaching partnerships.

For staff, WISE has enabled them to engage with external organisations and this has seen 45 percent of Wintec academic staff being industry active. For students, industry secondments give invaluable real-world experience to complement their study.

WISE was launched alongside Wintec’s formal flexible working and career break processes.

Through the annual awards, HRD showcases the best HR teams in New Zealand for its annual Innovative HR Teams report.

This year’s HRD Innovative HR Teams list, puts the spotlight on innovative workplaces who have successfully brought together creative inspirations and practical application to improve how they work.

The winning teams including Wintec are: Ballance Agri Nutrients, Bank of New Zealand, Canterbury District Health Board, Crimson Education, Farmlands Co-operative, PwC, Synlait, Trustpower and Xero.

Wintec’s People and Culture team are no strangers to awards and accolades.

Earlier this year Wintec became the first educational provider in New Zealand to receive the GenderTick, showing a commitment to gender equality in the workplace.

In 2019 Wintec received the Innovation Award at the YWCA Equal Pay Awards, recognising the WISE programme and received WorkWell silver accreditation recognising a positive culture of Health and Wellbeing.

Katrina Van de Ven was honoured as the 2019 New Zealand HR Manager of the Year by the Human Resources Institute of New Zealand (HRINZ).

In 2018, Wintec’s commitment to creating equal pay opportunities was acknowledged with a Best Practice Compact award at the YMCA Equal Pay Awards.