'Supporting local has become even more rewarding with Foley Points'

Friday, 1 May, 2020 - 12:46

New Zealand wine company Foley Wines is rewarding you for supporting local with the introduction of Foley Points, a reward programme where every purchase you make from the Foley Wine Club earns you points to spend on local dining, travel, fashion and experiences.

They’ve teamed up with some of New Zealand’s most loved outlets to deliver a rewards programme like no other. And they’re passing the rewards on to you - the wine lover!

The generous programme allows members to redeem vouchers from a list of local establishments (with more added all the time). Each voucher is purchased by Foley Wines at 100 per cent retail price, ensuring these local outlets benefit just as much as the member.

"This is a long term initiative we had been planning to launch later this year, but at a time when a lot of local businesses have been hard hit, we saw that now was the right time to support the places that have been big supporters of our business. Foley Points is designed to reward our members and give back to their favourite local businesses during their time of need," says Mark Turnbull, CEO of Foley Wines.

It is free to join, and you’ll receive 100 bonus Foley Points when you do. Sign up today and start turning that great glass of Pinot Noir into dinner at Ostro, that Rosé into a new pair of boots at Mi Piaci, or that Chardonnay into a luxurious stay at Wharekauhau Country Estate.

If you’re already a member you don’t need to do anything - just make sure you’re logged into your account and you will earn one Foley Point for every dollar you spend from May 1 2020.

Rewards include:

- Dining vouchers for Soul, Andiamo, Boulcott St Bistro, Ostro, Pravda, Azabu, Jervois Steak House and many more (800 points).

- Accommodation at the Hilton Taupo and The Bolton Wellington (1,600 points)

- Footwear vouchers to spend at Merchant1948 and Mi Piaci (800 points)

- A luxurious stay at Wharekauhau Country Estate at Palliser Bay (5,000 points)

- Wine and dining experiences at the home of Mt Difficulty in Central Otago and the home of Te Kairanga, Martinborough Vineyard and Lighthouse Gin in Martinborough (400 points)

- Discounts on Foley Wine Club purchases (400 points)

They’ll be adding more rewards to keep bringing you the things you love from businesses around New Zealand.

As a club member, you will also be able to access some of Foley Wine’s harder to find drops, aged wines and exclusive offers not available anywhere else.

Sign up at www.foleywineclub.co.nz and start earning points today.