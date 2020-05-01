Get advice before hasty decision making - Business Trust Marlborough

Friday, 1 May, 2020 - 14:02

Business owners trying to make decisions about their futures need to get advice beforehand, Business Trust Marlborough says.

Business Trust Marlborough manager Brian Dawson says the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented, and there is a lot of uncertainty.

Business Trust Marlborough, along with other business support agencies in Marlborough, are providing mentoring and other assistance to business owners to help get them through.

Brian says that he and others have heard from distraught business owners who are making decisions about their own and their businesses’ futures, sometimes without having first looked for all the advice and help that is available at the moment.

"The first step should be to talk with your accountant, and to services like Business Trust Marlborough, where we can provide you with mentors to help with specific aspects of your business where you have specific need for help.

"With this crisis, there are others available for specialist help - for example, many senior well-connected and well-respected accountants and financial advisors, often retired, are available to talk through issues before putting businesses into liquidation or other serious decisions."

The pandemic is causing economic and social disruption at a global scale, and it is uncertain what that future will be like. There are some businesses that will not make it through, Brian said, but there are other businesses that will adjust their offering and how they deliver to their customers and they will be successful in re-building.

"We need to focus on the fundamentals. We need to hope for the best, but prepare for the worst."

Businesses should take advantage of the assistance available through business agencies such as Business Trust Marlborough, the Marlborough Chamber of Commerce, the council, and Central Government, he said.

"Don’t try to do it on your own - reach out to others for support.

"We all need support, especially in times such as these. A problem shared is a problem halved, and we often find that by talking about our issues with others, that the answers often fall out of those discussions."

Anyone in personal distress should get support too, he said.

The Government operates a helpline - text 1737 - for people in distress, and there is other support services available at www.mentalhealth.org.nz.