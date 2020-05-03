Food and hospitality workplace safety training available

Sunday, 3 May, 2020 - 08:30

New fully online training has been launched to the hospitality industry by the sector’s Industry Training Organisation, ServiceIQ.

Hospo Safe is a comprehensive staff induction product to help employers with their food and workplace safety training. It has been tailor-made to help meet the requirements of the Health and Safety at Work Act and the Food Act. The training is in two completely online modules, each taking between two and three hours (depending on previous knowledge and experience).

Being online means that staff can be complete the training anywhere and at any time. It has been designed so that even new staff can be trained before they start work.

"Given the situation that many of our sector employers are in due to COVID-19, we are releasing this at a price that only covers our IT platform costs," says Andrew McSweeney, ServiceIQ Chief Executive. "We will be absorbing all other costs and not recouping the extensive development and creation costs of the training modules."

Available now, until 31 May the training will cost just $15 per person ($13.04 plus GST). This at-cost launch offer is available to all employers in New Zealand’s hospitality or other service sectors, and there is no future obligation attached.

The two modules have been created by ServiceIQ’s team of in-house experts, with input from industry, meaning that they are perfect for New Zealand’s hospitality operators, no matter the type or size of business.

The Food Safety module upskills staff in food-related hazards and pathogens, allergens, temperature, handwashing, cleaning and sanitising, and more. The Health, Safety and Security module includes legal responsibilities and rights, workplace hazards, manual handling, accident and injury, emergencies, and customer and premises security.

Employers wanting to take up this offer for their staff can email Intel@ServiceIQ.org.nz with their name, email address and business details.

Full details of what the training covers are at https://www.serviceiq.org.nz/assets/Brochures/H-Hospo-Safe-PBS-Ed1-Oct19.pdf