'Industry's egg tracing website myth-busted on International Respect for Chickens Day'

Monday, 4 May, 2020 - 08:36

An animal rights organisation has launched a new website to myth-bust the New Zealand egg industry’s egg tracing website Trace My Egg.

Direct Animal Action’s website Track My Egg shows kiwi consumers video footage of different types of egg farming practices used across New Zealand, including battery cage, colony cage, barn, free-range and organic egg farming practices.

"We’re launching our website today because it’s International Respect for Chickens Day," says Deirdre Sims spokesperson for Direct Animal Action.

"We want New Zealanders to have the ability to make informed buying choices and we want them to know that there are inherent animal welfare issues across all types of egg farming practices used in our country, including free-range, barn and organic egg farming."

"We hope our website will achieve this, and for those consumers horrified at what we’ve uncovered about the country’s egg industry, we’ve got a section with tips on egg replacements and delicious egg-free recipes."

"Over 3 million egg laying chickens suffer under unnatural and intensive conditions on New Zealand egg farms every year. Even free-range, barn and organic egg farming practices are not what they’re cracked up to be."

"As well as poor animal welfare outcomes, there’s growing debate about links between industrial animal agriculture and zoonotic disease including the COVID-19 pandemic."

"We’re encouraging New Zealanders to go egg-free for a kinder, healthier and safer future. We hope our new website will help people to make this transition," said Ms Sims.