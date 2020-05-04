Gull opens new Takapuna site

Monday, 4 May, 2020 - 11:33

Gull New Zealand says a fully running economy is what every New Zealander wants right now if it is done in a managed way according Alert level 3.

Karl Mischewski, Property and Capital Manager, Gull New Zealand says that this is possible but must be under the safest working conditions manageable.

"This is exactly what Gull has been able to offer to get its new site builds completed and ready for our customers in coming weeks. This includes our new site in Takapuna which will provide the local community with all their fuel needs," says Mischewski.

"Gull Taharoto, located at 19 Taharoto Road in central Takapuna, will see 25,000 vehicles per day come and go. The Gull team are excited for this site to open in upcoming days, as it the first Gull site to be in this prime Auckland suburb. Competition is close by on the main drag of Taharoto Road, so consumers should see some healthy fuel pricing occurring."

Mischewski also says we should be thanking the Government for their confidence in allowing essential workers to go back to work under COVID-19 Level 3 working restrictions.

"Gull are happy to once again be paying salaries into the pockets of our dedicated contractors, who are a part of the 400,000 Kiwis back to work. The Five Million team around New Zealand has allowed 75% of the economy to operate once again because of their outstanding collective work under Level 4."

Mischewski adds that Gull NZ has three new sites under construction and close to opening; one looking likely under Level 3 Lockdown and two more towards the end of June.

"Other new Gull site builds include Kaitaia and another in Palmerston North. As part of Gull’s COVID-19 work-safe plan, there is a restriction on the amount of people that can be present at the construction sites ( a maximum of eight people at any one time, made up of full-time contractors and then sub-contractors As Gull draws close to opening its 100th site, ) and this is getting people back to work."

Mischewski says Gull may only be contributing a small amount of overall paid employment to the total New Zealand workforce, but knowing we are a part of this recovery which the whole country is experiencing gives us peace of mind. Gull has got electricians, landscapers, civil workers, structural engineers, contamination specialists, surveyors and council workers out in the field, helping us to open new Gull sites and we could not be prouder. Getting the construction industry back to work and providing communities with essential infrastructure makes the team at Gull one very happy bunch."