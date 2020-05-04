New independent director for Silver Fern Farms

Monday, 4 May, 2020 - 17:01

Tim Gibson has been appointed to the Board of Silver Fern Farms Co-operative Limited as an Independent Director.

Co-operative Chair Richard Young said the Tim Gibson’s global food sector experience, and affinity to the co-operative model would be an asset to the Board.

"We invested significant time in making sure we got this appointment right. Tim has significant Governance experience within co-operatives and within agribusiness and food companies. We are pleased to be attracting capable talent to ensure strong governors on the Co-operative Board and also for the Board of Silver Fern Farms Limited.

Tim is a current Director on the Boards of Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC), Miraka Limited, and Port Otago Limited. He is also a Director on the Board of Skills International, the international subsidiary of Skills NZ Limited, one of New Zealand’s largest ITOs. Tim’s early career was in the dairy industry, prior to becoming the inaugural Chief Executive of NZ Trade and Enterprise.

Independent Director Trevor Burt retired from the Co-operative’s Board, ending a 10 and a half year association with Silver Fern Farms. Richard Young thanked him for his contribution to the company.

"Trevor Burt has made a significant contribution to Silver Fern Farms over that time. His experience and wisdom has been extremely influential in guiding the company and also his assistance in guiding elected Directors has been valued greatly. His contribution has been immense, and his fellow directors wish him well."