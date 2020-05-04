West Auckland Trust Services Board take 20% reduction in fees

Monday, 4 May, 2020 - 17:06

West Auckland Trust Services Board takes 20% pay cut for the next six months

Members of the West Auckland Trusts Services Ltd. (WATS) Board, led by Chairman Brian Corban CNZM QSO, have decided to take a 20 per cent pay cut for the next six months.

Mr. Corban said that the Board was following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s lead to show solidarity with those who have been impacted by the effects of Covid-19.

"The impact of Covid-19 will be felt throughout all of New Zealand. This is a small way of standing with those in our West Auckland community who have been affected at this time," said Mr. Corban.

The 20 per cent pay cut represents an average of $10,000 per Board member for the six months.

In addition, Linda Cooper, President of the Waitakere Licensing Trust and Pam Nuttall, President of the Portage Licensing Trusts have both agreed to take a 20% reduction in their $30,000 annual honorarium for six months.

The majority of the Trusts stores have remained open during the level four lockdown, and in addition to serving locals, The Trusts are focused on what can be done for their local community during this difficult time.

"We have heard from a number of local community groups that they are struggling with the increased load on their services.

"We are working alongside the elected members of the Waitakere and Portage Licensing Trusts to determine how we can best help West Auckland in the short, medium and long term through this crisis," said Mr. Corban.

The WATS Board of Directors is comprised of nine people. Five are independent directors with commercial experience to complement the four directors appointed from the licensing trusts.

The WATS Ltd board comprises: - Brian Corban CNZM QSO (Chair) - Independent Director

- Campbell Barbour - Independent Director

- Andrew Bonner - Independent Director

- Tim Livingstone - Independent Director

- Dianne Williams - Independent Director

- Neil Henderson - On behalf of Portage Licensing Trust

- Mark Roberts - On behalf of Portage Licensing Trust

- Penny Hulse - On behalf of Waitakere Licensing Trust

- Lynette Adams - On behalf of Waitakere Licensing Trust