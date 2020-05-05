New Zealand Centre for Gifted Education appoints new chair

Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 - 14:20

The New Zealand Centre for Gifted Education (NZCGE) Board of Directors and CEO, Deborah Walker, are delighted to announce the appointment of new Board Chair, Don Hammond. Don joined the Board earlier in 2020 and is enthusiastic about taking on this new role. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that he is keen to use in this role and also in the wider gifted community.

"I am very excited about being appointed chair and about the opportunities to support gifted children that this new role will bring," says Don Hammond.

Don’s background

Don is not unfamiliar with the education sector, having been chair of a school Board of Trustees, and a member of a research board based at Lincoln University. He and his family also have personal experience with gifted education, which has motivated him to take on this role with NZCGE.

"This role provides me the opportunity to contribute and give back to the education sector where my family has gained so much. All four of my children have benefited from these programmes, as have a number of friend’s children. I have personally seen the benefit these programmes offer to these children. In a previous role as Chair of our Board of Trustees, one of my great frustrations was the inadequate resourcing for schools to accommodate the needs of gifted children as it is many of these children who will drive the future of our country and make it thrive, if they are given the opportunity.

I believe that I have the ability to bring considerable governance skill and knowledge as well as enthusiasm and belief to this role," says Don Hammond.

Don is currently a self-employed Biosecurity Consultant and Registered Forestry Consultant. His governance roles include: Chair of the NZ Game Animal Council (Ministerial appointment); Independent Board member of the Bio-Protection Research Centre, a Lincoln University Centre of Research Excellence; member of the Fonterra Shareholders’ Council; Chair of STIMBR (Stakeholders in Methyl Bromide Reduction). Don is also a member of the New Zealand Institute of Directors and director and chair of several private companies throughout New Zealand.

The New Zealand Centre for Gifted Education looks forward to having Mr Hammond on board.