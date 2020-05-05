National Party's support ideas sensible - BusinessNZ

|
[ login or create an account ]
BusinessNZ says National’s proposals for business support would help build investment and confidence.
Chief Executive Kirk Hope says National’s proposals for cash grants, low-interest loans and a higher cap on depreciation are sensible options.
National is proposing GST refunds as a cash grant for qualifying businesses that have a 50% revenue drop over two months - similar to the Government’s cash-back scheme which gives a refund if a firm has a 30% drop across 1 month’s revenue.
National also proposes 5-year Government loans up to $250,000 at 0.7% interest for firms that paid more than $100,000 in GST over the second half of last year.
And National would raise the limit on investments that businesses can depreciate against their annual tax bill to $150,000, compared with the Government’s new proposed cap of $5,000, for two years.
Mr Hope said a higher depreciation cap would incentivise firms to make investment decisions and would provide a boost for investment generally.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice