Crockers welcomes proposed changes to the Unit Titles Act

Tuesday, 5 May, 2020 - 17:01

Crockers is pleased to announce that their new CEO is experienced property professional, Helen O’Sullivan.

O’Sullivan has previously worked for Crockers, responsible for all sections of the body corporate business but is probably best known for her role as CEO of the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand, where she built a reputation as a widely respected commentator on real estate market issues.

O’Sullivan has also served as CEO at Ockham Residential, Auckland’s most progressive developer, and most recently was head of delivery at KiwiBuild.

O’Sullivan says she is excited about returning. "This is an extraordinary opportunity, particularly around driving further growth and expansion for Crockers, a company I feel immensely attached to.

Property is a dynamic sector in New Zealand; I am incredibly passionate about it."