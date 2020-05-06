Solutions, not ideas, key to 're-building paradise' - Employer Workplace Assistance

Wednesday, 6 May, 2020 - 03:44

"Paul Henry, in his show "Re-building Paradise" recently put out a casting call for helpful "ideas" to assist New Zealand to fiscally and economically recover from COVID 19".

"Henry has the right intention, however he employs the wrong approach in order to achieve the goal he seeks to attain", says Stephen Taylor, Director of Employer Workplace Assistance (EWA).

Employer Workplace Assistance (EWA) is a psycho-social workplace support service for employers, and currently provides support services to a number of small to medium New Zealand businesses, with a specific (and growing) niche in the owner-operator trading space. The primary service delivery focus of EWA is in support of the employer.

"An idea to have merit must first survive analytical rigour, and if COVID 19 has demonstrated anything, it is the lack of analytical rigour in terms of a host of poor decisions that were made in blind haste, as opposed to informed consideration, which has had a dramatically negative effect on small businesses, says Mr Taylor.

"There is a simple and effective method for assessing ideas efficacy called Deliberate Practice", a method of ideas analysis which results in continuous service delivery improvement over time, and which can be applied to any sector or domain of the economy.

"First, establish a service delivery baseline of current performance. Second, formally measure service delivery outcomes in order to establish service delivery gaps. Third, identify ways to improve overall service delivery outcomes by plugging the service delivery gaps. Finally, continue to measure service delivery outcomes to ensure ongoing service delivery improvement is occurring".

"Anyone can come up with ideas, however the real value is found in coming up with effective solutions".

If we are going to effectively rebuild paradise, let's implement evidence-informed solutions, not simply pursue whimsical "ideas" says Mr Taylor.